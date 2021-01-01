From blum
Blum 71B7690 CLIP Top Full Overlay Press-In Concealed Euro Cabinet Door Hinge with 155 Opening Angle and Self Close - Single Nickel Cabinet Hinges
Blum 71B7690 CLIP Top Full Overlay Press-In Concealed Euro Cabinet Door Hinge with 155 Opening Angle and Self Close - Single Features:Includes a single hinge in each orderConstructed of high quality steel for lasting durabilitySelf closing function closes doors so you don't have toPress-in hinges are installed with pressure from a special toolCovered by a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Cup Diameter: 1-3/8"Cup Depth: 7/16"Mount Centers: 1-3/8"Hinge Mount: Full OverlayOpening Angle: 155°Quantity: 1Material: Steel Concealed Euro Hinges Nickel