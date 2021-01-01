Hansgrohe 71845 Allegro N 1.75 GPM Single Hole Bar Faucet - Limited Lifetime Warranty Chrome Faucet Bar Single Handle

Hansgrohe 71845 Allegro N 1.75 GPM Single Hole Bar Faucet - Limited Lifetime Warranty Hansgrohe 71845 Features: Covered under Hansgrohe's lifetime limited warranty Faucet body constructed of brass Single hole installation Swivel spout rotates 360 degrees Single lever handle controls the flow and temperature of water Includes ceramic disc cartridge ADA compliant Low lead compliant Assembled in America Hansgrohe 71845 Technologies: QuickClean: Calcareous water, dirt, cleaning agents: Faucets and showers need to withstand a lot. With QuickClean technology, residues disappear in an instant. As Hansgrohe has fitted its faucet aerators and shower jets with flexible silicone nozzles, dirt and limescale can be rubbed off easily. Another plus: Products that are limescale-free and well-maintained remain functional and last longer. Hansgrohe 71845 Specifications: Height: 13-3/4" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 8-3/4" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 7-1/2" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: 1 (holes needed to install faucet) Faucet Hole Size: 1-3/4" Max Deck Thickness: 2-3/8" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Single Handle Chrome