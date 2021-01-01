From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 716-OB Cortland 3 Light 14" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Clear Hand Cut Crystals Olde Brass / Hand Polished Indoor
Advertisement
Crystorama Lighting Group 716-OB Cortland 3 Light 14" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Clear Hand Cut Crystals FeaturesCrafted from cast brassIncludes lead crystal shadeDecorated with clear hand cut crystalsRequires (3) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated DimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 14"Product Weight: 10.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Flush Mount Olde Brass / Hand Polished