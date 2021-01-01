From guildmaster
GuildMaster 714043 16" Wide Hand Painted Rattan Accent Table Sunflower Yellow Indoor Furniture Tables Accent
Advertisement
GuildMaster 714043 16" Wide Hand Painted Rattan Accent Table All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Add extra surface area with this accent tableThis table features a hand painted sunflower motif and cross hatched detailing to complete the designRattan construction is sturdy while still looking delicatePerfectly complements a rustic or shabby chic decor styleMade in IndonesiaDimensions:Height: 26"Width: 16"Depth: 16" Accent Sunflower Yellow