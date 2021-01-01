Aspen Creative, White, 71262-21 One Plug-in Swag Pendant Light Conversion Kit with Transitional Drum Fabric Lamp Shade, 8" Width

Aspen Creative swag light conversion kits can easily convert a standard spider construction lamp shade to a portable pendant swag lamp that does not need to be installed to a ceiling outlet box 1 - E26 medium base socket in glossy white, 60 watt max (light bulb not included) | Includes all required hardware for installation Aspen Creative hanging light cord cable kit includes 17 feet of white cord with plug and in-line rocker switch |UL listed for indoor, dry location Shade Dimensions: 8" Top x 8" Bottom x 11" Height | Shade Style and Color: drum shaped lamp shade in off white, made with jacquard textured fabric Perfect for renters or homeowners that want to avoid the expense and effort of adding a ceiling outlet for a hanging fixture., Manufacturer: Aspen Creative Corporation