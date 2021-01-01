Craftmade 7125 Builders Single Tier 5 Light Mini Chandelier - 24 Inches Wide Peruvian Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Craftmade 7125 Builders Single Tier 5 Light Mini Chandelier - 24 Inches Wide Craftmade 5 Light Chandelier from the Builders Collection Features: This fixture comes with 6' of chain and 7' of cord Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 5 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Type: Incandescent or Fluorescent Watts Per Bulb: 60 Wattage: 300 Height: 23" Length: 21.75" Width: 24" Energy Star: No UL Listed: Yes UL Rating: Dry Location Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Peruvian