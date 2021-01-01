Craftmade 7120 Builders Single Tier 3 Light Mini Chandelier - 20 Inches Wide Peruvian Indoor Lighting Chandeliers Mini Chandeliers

Craftmade 7120 Builders Single Tier 3 Light Mini Chandelier - 20 Inches Wide Craftmade 3 Light Mini Chandelier from the Builders Collection Features: Brushed Nickel Finish with Frosted Glass Shades Peruvian (nearly brown) Finish with Tea Stain Glass Shades Includes 6' of Chain for Hanging Incldues 7' of Adjustable Cord Includes Celing Canopy for Mounting Specifications: Height: 17" Length: 19.75" Width: 20" Number of Tiers: 1 Number of Bulbs: 3 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Type: Incandescent or Fluorescent Watts Per Bulb: 60 Wattage: 180 Volage: 120 Energy Star: No UL Listed: Yes UL Rating: Dry Location Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Mini Chandeliers Peruvian