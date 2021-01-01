From elk home
Elk Home 7119005 Master 24" Wide Wood Top Rattan and Wood Side Table Brown Indoor Furniture Tables Accent
Advertisement
Elk Home 7119005 Master 24" Wide Wood Top Rattan and Wood Side Table All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Constructed from rattan and woodThe Master side table is handcrafted from wood with a weathered mahogany finish and features a woven rattan front panelThis piece takes inspiration from traditional country house style Accent Brown