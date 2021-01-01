From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 7113 Alpine 4 Light 14" Wide Taper Candle Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Hudson Valley Lighting 7113 Alpine 4 Light 14" Wide Taper Candle Pendant FeaturesDurable metal constructionInstallable on sloped ceilings(4) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required54" of adjustable chain includedFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 22"Maximum Hanging Height: 78-1/2"Width: 13-1/2"Depth: 13-1/2"Product Weight: 32 lbsChain Length: 54"Canopy Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel