From behr pro
BEHR PRO 5 gal. #710F-6 Painted Turtle Flat Exterior Paint
Advertisement
BEHR PRO e600 Exterior Flat Paint is specifically designed to meet demanding expectations of professional painters. Developed for optimal sprayability, this 100% acrylic formula provides excellent hiding power and a highly uniform finish. BEHR PRO e600 is ideal for both commercial and residential properties and can be applied to properly prepared and primed surfaces such as: stucco, masonry, concrete, concrete block or brick as well as primed wood or metal surfaces. Color: Painted Turtle.