From aspen creative
Aspen Creative, Beige, 71090-21 One Plug-in Swag Pendant Light Conversion Kit with Transitional Drum Fabric Lamp Shade, 12" Width
Advertisement
Aspen Creative swag light conversion kits can easily convert a standard spider construction lamp shade to a portable pendant swag lamp that does not need to be installed to a ceiling outlet box 1 - E26 medium base socket in glossy white, 60 watt max (light bulb not included) , Includes all required hardware for installation Aspen Creative hanging light cord cable kit includes 17 feet of white cord with plug and in-line Rocker switch , UL listed for indoor, dry location Shade Dimensions: 12" Top x 12" Bottom x 10" Height , Shade Style and Color: drum shaped lamp shade in beige, made with sateen linen fabric, Manufacturer: Aspen Creative Corporation