Silver Brush Limited 7100S Renaissance Round Brush for Watercolor and Oil, Size 8, Short Handle

RENAISSANCE: Our Renaissance brushes were created for oil and watercolor artists. These oil and watercolor brushes have a bountiful spring that makes them ideal for a variety of painting styles. They have excellent color retention for less reloading. MATERIALS: This unique paintbrush series is handcrafted from Kolinsky-grade red sable. The hand-cupped tips are split proof, sharp, and tied to a gold-plated ferrule. This brush has a short handle that is finished with a sophisticated black varnish. ROUND PAINTBRUSHES: Our round art brushes are superior tools to use when creating precise, detailed work. Each round brush can create thin lines, broad strokes, and floral designs. The short wooden handle is ideal for tabletop painting. PAINTS: Our Renaissance artist brushes are best paired with oil or watercolor. Each brush will hold the right amount of color, giving you more time to focus on your art. Watch your ethereal creations come to life with our premium-quality brushes. OUR STORY: Silver Brush Limited is the premier supplier of fine painting supplies in the United States. We have created a remarkable collection of high-quality artist brushes. We believe that high-quality brushes lead to higher-quality art.