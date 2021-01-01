From lawrence frames
710057 Silver Metal Rope 5x7 Picture Frame
Heavy weight cast metal picture frame is made with exceptional workmanship and comes individually boxed. In this style the 8x10 size comes with a white acid free bevel cut mat for a 5x7 photo..Beautifully detailed silver metal rope design.Color: Silver.Constructed of heavy weight metal; includes high quality black velvet backing.Material: Metal.Photo size: 5 x 7.Gorgeous decorative silver metal rope design picture frame. This polished silver metal frame has a rich and lustrous silver finish. High quality black velvet backing with easel for vertical or horizontal tabletop display, and comes with hangers.