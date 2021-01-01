Lavish Home 71 in. Multi-Colored Tiffany Style LED Torchiere Floor Lamp

Add the timeless beauty of a classic decor accent with the Tiffany Style Torchiere Floor Lamp by Lavish Home! This stylish decor lamp’s inverted pyramid shade is handcrafted with 92 stained glass pieces and 16 cabochon accents that are individually applied to make each one unique. When the lamp is lit up the colors will appear brighter, and when the lamp is unlit the colors will appear darker and more subdued. The UL-listed lamp features a convenient on/off switch on the socket and comes with an energy-saving LED E26 type lightbulb to maximize lighting. This vintage-look art glass lamp is sure to provide a graceful diffusion of light, creating a soft ambient glow that makes it perfect to use in your entryway, bedroom, living room, or office!.