Ives 70Z 85-Degree to 125-Degree Adjustable Hinge Pin Door Stop Aged Bronze Door Stop Hinge Pin Stop

Ives 70Z 85-Degree to 125-Degree Adjustable Hinge Pin Door Stop This 85-Degree to 125-Degree adjustable hinge pin door stop prevents the doorknob or lever from impacting with the wall, causing damage. Available in many different lengths and styles to fit your application. It is very durable and sturdy to withstand many different doors.Features:Designed for use on hinged doors where installation of a standard door stop is not desirableNarrow trim applicationHeavy-duty rubber bumpers prevent scratching or denting and cushion force of moving doorRemovable bushings accommodate 1/4" to 5/16" diameter hinge pinsSimple installation with only a screwdriverMeets ANSI/BHMA 156.16Door opening adjustments from 85 degrees to 125 degreesIVES has produced a full line of quality building hardware for over 120 years. Throughout this time, they has adhered to the firm convictions of their founder, Hobart B. Ives, that the success of a company is dependent on two major factors — product quality and customer service. Today, the IVES reputation is known for these core principles. Emphasis is also placed on application, flexibility, and value. IVES extensive hardware line includes a variety of pivots, flush bolts, push/pull handles, kick plates, doorstops, hinges and more. Aged Bronze