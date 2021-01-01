From vintage honolulu novelty
Vintage Honolulu Novelty 70s Vintage Retro Honolulu Hawaii Throwback Classic Keepsake Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Our 70s Vintage Retro Honolulu Hawaii Throwback Gift design is for anyone proud and calls themselves a Honolulu resident or visitor, an amazing place to live and go vacation and relax. Buy this trendy novelty design as a great birthday gift, fathers day, mothers day, husband, wife, son, daughter, boyfriend, girlfriend and children. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only