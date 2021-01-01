From cafele
Black 70A Q7570A 1-Pack Toner Cartridge Compatible for HP Printer Laserjet M5025 MFP Laserjet M5035 MFP Laserjet M5035X MFP Laserjet M5035xs MFP.
Advertisement
Packaging content: Black 70A Q7570A 1-Pack Toner Cartridge. Page output: the Black Toner Cartridge can print 15000?pieces. Compatible printers: LaserJet M5025 MFP, LaserJet M5035 MFP, LaserJet M5035X MFP, LaserJet M5035xs MFP Printer. Color: Large amount of toner filling, high reuse rate, sufficient toner capacity, smooth printing. Guarantee: If the cartridge is defective, we guarantee to replace it free of charge or full refund.