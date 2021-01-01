From forte lighting
Forte Lighting 7078-05 5 Light 24-3/4" Wide Chandelier Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Forte Lighting 7078-05 5 Light 24-3/4" Wide Chandelier FeaturesComes with a white fabric shadeChain hung fixtureRequires (5) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locations1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 22-1/2"Width: 24-3/4"Product Weight: 7.3 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Bronze