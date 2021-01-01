From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 70697 4 Light 24" Wide Pendant with Handmade Shade Antique Copper Indoor Lighting Pendants
Meyda Tiffany 70697 4 Light 24" Wide Pendant with Handmade Shade FeaturesEach Meyda Tiffany lamp is handmade and each piece will have slight variationCrafted from glass and metalHand worked yellow glass shadeManufactured in AmericaRequires (4) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsChain hung fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 28"Width: 24"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 400 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Copper