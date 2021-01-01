From trans globe lighting
Trans Globe Lighting 70694 Tahoe 4 Light 26" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Rubbed Oil Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Trans Globe Lighting 70694 Tahoe 4 Light 26" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesRequires (4) 40 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 7"Width: 26"Extension: 5"Backplate Height: 5-3/4"Backplate Width: 26"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 160 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Rubbed Oil Bronze