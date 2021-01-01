WAC Lighting 7061-27/30 6" Long LED Landscape Strip Light with Adjustable Color Temperature - 12 Volt Bronze Outdoor Lighting Landscape Lighting

WAC Lighting 7061-27/30 6" Long LED Landscape Strip Light with Adjustable Color Temperature - 12 Volt LED Hardscape strip lights are the ideal low profile lighting solution to graze walls, decks and patios, handrails, bench seats, fences or stone work in any landscape. Hardscape strips are available in 4.5, 9, 13, and 18.5 inch sizes and can conveniently adapt into an existing 12V landscape lighting system. Includes a translucent diffuser that eliminates hotspots for even light projection. Mounting options include a capstone bracket, as well as aiming clips. Includes an integral switch to toggle between 2700K and 3000K dual CCT. Electronics are potted and LEDs are coated for long term moisture protection. Factory sealed water tight and IP66 rated for protection against high-pressure water jets and outdoor elements. Includes 6ft of low voltage wire. Magnetic (preferred) or Electronic Power supply is required. Features: Conveniently adaptable to existing 12V landscape lighting systems Translucent diffuser eliminates worrisome hotspots for even light projection Dual CCT switch to toggle between 2700K and 3000K Mounting options included: Stainless Steel Under Capstone Brackets, Clips and Hardware Simple two screw mounting option into handrails, bench seats, decks, steps and fences Potted electronics and conformal coated LEDs for long term moisture protection IP66 rated, protected against high pressure water jets High Powered LED, Input: 9-15V AC, Power: 3.1W (up to 5.1VA), Brightness: 90Lm, CRI: 90, Rated Hours: 70,000 Standards: UL & cUL 1838 and IP66 Rated for Wet Locations Covered under a 10 years functional and 2 years finish manufacturer warranty Dimensions: Height: 5/8" Width: 6" Beam Spread: Flood Beam Product Weight: 0.49 lbs Electrical Specifications: Wattage: 3.1 Number of Light Source(s): 1 Lumens: 90 Adjustable Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90 Average Hours: 70000 Voltage: 12 Hardscape Lights Bronze