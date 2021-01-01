Trans Globe Lighting 70526-13 Mod Space 2 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Trans Globe Lighting 70526-13 Mod Space 2 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Features:Easily conceals ceiling opening with stylish hardwareMay be mounted on ceiling or wallEasy shade removalPowerful Medium (E26) bulb for maximum flexibilityRated for damp locationsManufacturer's Warranty: 1 Year LimitedLamping Technology:Bulb Base: Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulbs: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Compliance:UL Listed (Damp Location) - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentCUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Damp LocationHeight: 5.5Light Direction: Down LightingLocation Rating: Dry LocationManufacturer Warranty: 1 Year LimitedMaterial: Glass, Other MetalsNumber of Bulbs: 2Product Weight: 3Shade: YesShade Color: CreamShade Material: GlassShade Shape: BowlShade Type: FrostedUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp LocationVoltage: 120 Flush Mount Brushed Nickel