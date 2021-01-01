Besa Lighting 704318-LED Chelsea 1 Light ADA Compliant LED Wall Sconce with Amber Cloud Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Besa Lighting 704318-LED Chelsea 1 Light ADA Compliant LED Wall Sconce with Amber Cloud Glass Shade Our lithe and lovely Chelsea sconce has minimal hardware to show off the open-ended handcrafted glass. ADA-Compliant. Our Amber Cloud glass is full of floating, vibrant warm tones that range from light gold to deep amber. When lit, the humid color palette illuminates to exude a harmonious display. This décor is created by rolling molten glass in small bits of brown hues called frit. The result is a multi-layered blown glass, where frit color is nestled between an opal inner layer and a clear glossy outer layer. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own artistic nature that can be individually appreciated.Features:Amber Cloud GlassDurable Steel HardwareOpen-Ended Hand Crafted GlassRated for Damp or Dry LocationsCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: GU24Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 120Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 300Dimmable: NoHeight: 11"Width: 7.375"Extension: 3.625"HCO: 3.625"Energy Star: NoADA: YesUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Satin Nickel