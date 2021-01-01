From z-lite
Z-Lite 704-15 Lagoon 15 Light 3 Tier Chandelier with Matte Opal Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 704-15 Lagoon 15 Light 3 Tier Chandelier with Matte Opal Shade With its fifteen uniquely shaped matte opal shades, this brushed nickel finished chandelier will dazzle any onlooker.Features:Matte Opal Glass ShadeSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoChain Length: 72"Cord Length: 120"CUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Dry LocationEnergy Star: NoHeight: 45" Light Direction: Ambient LightingLocation Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 15Number of Tiers: 3Product Weight: 44.33 lbsShade: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: GlassShade Shape: BellUL Listed: Yes Brushed Nickel