Tech Lighting 700WSMRA-LED9 Mara 2 Light 20" Tall LED Wall Sconce Matte Black / 2700K Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Tech Lighting 700WSMRA-LED9 Mara 2 Light 20" Tall LED Wall Sconce The Mara Wall Sconce by Tech Lighting features two frosted glass orbs adding charm as the LEDs illuminate through diffusers to create a soft glow. Offered in multiple finishes, the Mara Wall Sconce rounds out the entire Mara family of fixtures. Mounting options include vertical or horizontal, great for any bathroom or vanity lighting. Lamping options are compatible with most dimmers. Refer to Dimming Chart for more information.Features Aluminum and metal constructionIncludes frosted glass shadesIntegrated LED lightingMountable in different orientationsDimmable via ELV or TRIAC dimmingETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions Height: 20-3/16"Width: 4-5/16"Extension: 3-11/16"Product Weight: 2 lbsShade Height: 20-3/16"Shade Width: 4-5/16"Shade Depth: 3-11/16"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Depth: 1/2"Electrical Specifications Lumens: 610Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 14.4 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 2Average Hours: 50000 Matte Black / 2700K