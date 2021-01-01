Tech Lighting 700WSLNG1-LED9-277 Linger Single Light 15" Tall LED Wall Sconce - 277V Polished Nickel / 3000K Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Tech Lighting 700WSLNG1-LED9-277 Linger Single Light 15" Tall LED Wall Sconce - 277V Tech Lighting’s Linger wall sconce illuminates upward with a single LED light shaped by an acrylic cylinder. Finishes will slowly patina for an exquisitely timeless look. Also available as a two-light wall sconce, both options beautifully illuminate your bathroom, vanity and hallway. Complete your look with the Linger collection fixtures. Lamping options are compatible with most dimmers. Refer to Dimming Chart for more information.FeaturesSteel and metal constructionIncludes a clear / frosted glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingMountable in different orientationsDimmable via 0-10V dimmingETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15-5/16"Width: 5"Extension: 3-1/2"Product Weight: 2.5 lbsShade Height: 15-5/16"Shade Width: 5"Shade Depth: 3-1/2"Backplate Height: 15-5/16"Backplate Depth: 11/16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 366Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 8.7 wattsVoltage: 277 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 Polished Nickel / 3000K