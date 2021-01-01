Tech Lighting 700WSAKV-LED927 Akova Single Light 13-5/16" High Integrated LED Wall Sconce with a Acrylic Globe Shade Matte Black / Aged Brass Indoor

Tech Lighting 700WSAKV-LED927 Akova Single Light 13-5/16" High Integrated LED Wall Sconce with a Acrylic Globe Shade Inspired by mid-century design, the Akova LED wall sconce light elevates the sphere into an elegant contemporary statement. Distinctly divided into three unified regions, each fixture features a metal housing available in three on-trend finishes Features Designed by Sean Lavin High quality, integrated LED lamping with glare-free light diffusion Can be mounted up or down Dimmable with low-voltage electronic dimmer Mounts to a 4" square electrical box or an octagonal electrical box (not included) Made of durable metals Comes with a white acrylic shade Includes (1) 14 watt Integrated LED lighting Capable of being dimmed ETL rated 5 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 13-5/16" Width: 5" Depth: 8" Extension: 8" Product Weight: 6.3 lbs Backplate Height: 13-5/16" Backplate Width: 5" Backplate Depth: 1" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LED Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: Yes Watts Per Bulb: 14 watts Wattage: 14 watts Voltage: 120 volts Color Temperature: 2700K Color Rendering Index: 90CRI Average Hours: 25000 Lumens: 640 Matte Black / Aged Brass