Tech Lighting 700WMOELT06 Wall MonoRail Elton Dual Low-Voltage Head with 6" Stem Antique Bronze Rail Lighting Heads Heads

Tech Lighting 700WMOELT06 Wall MonoRail Elton Dual Low-Voltage Head with 6" Stem Features:Integral louver lens holder can hold a single glass lens (sold separately) or an eggcrate louver (two included)Socket terminates with FreeJack male connector, which may be installed into a system connectorElements ordered with a system prefix include a connector for that systemLamping Technology:Bulb Base - GU5.3: A bi pin socket used mostly with MR16 Halogen Bulbs, The GU5.3 has a pin spread of 5.3 mm and the bulb has grooves for the fixture to hold it with. GU5.3 Bulb Base uses primarily a Halogen but is also compatible as LED and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: GU5.3Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 35Width: 8Energy Star: No Heads Antique Bronze