Tech Lighting 700TDWIT6-LED9 Wit Single Light 4" Wide LED Mini Pendant - 6 Glass Aged Brass / 3000K Indoor Lighting Pendants

Tech Lighting 700TDWIT6-LED9 Wit Single Light 4" Wide LED Mini Pendant - 6 Glass Wit, by Tech Lighting, is the ultimate modern design. This cylindrical glass pendant is elongated by 3 to 6 sleek metal bands add striking LED illumination when lit and presents as modern décor when off. Offered various lengths identified by the number of metal bands. For full room coordination, also available as a linear suspension. Lamping options are compatible with most dimmers. Refer to Dimming Chart for more information.FeaturesSteel and metal constructionIncludes a clear / frosted glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingIncludes (2) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsDimmable via 0-10V, ELV, or TRIAC dimmingETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 70"Width: 3-7/8"Depth: 3-7/8"Product Weight: 12 lbsWire Length: 72"Shade Height: 12-5/16"Shade Width: 3-7/8"Shade Depth: 3-7/8"Canopy Height: 4-7/8"Canopy Width: 5-3/16"Canopy Depth: 5-3/16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 4800Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 68 wattsVoltage: 120 and 277 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 Aged Brass / 3000K