Tech Lighting 700TDSPRP1-LED9 Sopra Single Light 2" Wide LED Mini Pendant with Laser Etched Optic Crystal Shade Clear / White / Black / 2200K Indoor
Tech Lighting 700TDSPRP1-LED9 Sopra Single Light 2" Wide LED Mini Pendant with Laser Etched Optic Crystal Shade Features Designed by Sean LavinConstructed from metalLaser etched pure optic crystal shadeIntegrated LED lighting72" of field-cuttable cord includedDimmable with compatible ELV dimmer switches ETL rated for dry locationsCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered by Tech Lighting's 5-year warrantyDimensions Height: 6-5/16"Minimum Height: 6-5/16"Maximum Height: 6-5/16"Width: 2-3/8"Product Weight: 2.5 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical Specifications Wattage: 14.5 wattsLumens: 130Color Temperature: 2200K or 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 30000 Clear / White / Black / 2200K