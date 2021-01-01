Tech Lighting 700TDSOCOPM24Z SoCo 1 Light Mini Pendant with Bronze Modern Socket and 24 Foot Colored Cord Orange Indoor Lighting Pendants

Tech Lighting 700TDSOCOPM24Z SoCo 1 Light Mini Pendant with Bronze Modern Socket and 24 Foot Colored Cord The SoCo system of Sockets & Cords delivers choice, flexibility and the power of custom design. The SoCo sockets accommodates any 120 volt, medium base lamp up to 150 watts (not included). We have made it easy to create your own look. Mix, match and cluster to create a truly unique light sculpture or just install a few at a time to put light exactly where you need it. Available in 2 socket styles, 3 standard lengths, 7 cord colors, and 4 finishes. Ships with matching canopy. Consult factory for custom cord colors and lengths. We stock and make it easy to order some of the most popular lamps including several energy efficient LED and compact fluorescent options.Features: Antique Bronze Modern Socket24 Foot Fabric CordIncludes Round 4" Flush CanopyETL Listed for Damp LocationsCompatible with any Medium Base lamp up to 150 Watts (Sold Separately)Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCanopy Width: 4Cord Length: 288Dimmable: YesETL Listed: YesETL Rating: Damp LocationHeight: 2.25Light Direction: Down LightingLocation Rating: Damp LocationMaterial: MetalMaximum Height: 288Number of Bulbs: 1Pendant Type: MiniShade: NoSloped Ceiling Compatible: YesVoltage: 120Watts Per Bulb: 150Width: 1.68Not sure what you need for your space? Call us to help you configure a lighting system that suits your needs, including multi-light canopies, swag hooks, custom cord colors and lengths. Orange