From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700TDSIGGP-LED9 Signal Single Light 17" Wide LED Pendant with Spun Aluminum Shade Rubberized Gray / Platinum / 2700K Indoor Lighting
Tech Lighting 700TDSIGGP-LED9 Signal Single Light 17" Wide LED Pendant with Spun Aluminum Shade FeaturesSpun metal shadeRubberized paint exterior finish with hand-painted metallic interiorIncludes (1) 10 watt medium (E26) LED bulbIncludes 144 inches of field-cuttable cableDimmable with an LED compatible dimmerETL rated for damp locationsCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered by Tech Lighting's 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 20"Width: 17"Product Weight: 4.5 lbsCord Length: 144"Canopy Height: 3/8"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 10 wattsWattage: 10 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25,000 Rubberized Gray / Platinum / 2700K