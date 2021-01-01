From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700TDPSP24BW Powell Street Line-Voltage 1 Light Gloss Black / White Spun Metal Shade Pendant Black with Satin Nickel finish Indoor
Features:Dimmable with standard incandescent dimmerCan mount to either a 4" square electrical box with round plaster ring or an octagonal electrical box (not included)Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 150Voltage: 120Height: 12.4Width: 24Canopy Height: 0.5Canopy Width: 4.5Energy Star: No Black with Satin Nickel finish