From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700TDPLAPS-LED9 Palla Single Light 17-11/16" Wide LED Pendant with Glass Globe Shade Aged Brass / Transparent Smoke / 2700K Indoor
Tech Lighting 700TDPLAPS-LED9 Palla Single Light 17-11/16" Wide LED Pendant with Glass Globe Shade FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinGlass globe shadeIncludes (1) 3.5 watt medium (E26) LED bulb72 inches of field cuttable cloth cord included for installationDimmable with an LED compatible or triac dimmerETL rated for dry locationsCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered by Tech Lighting's 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16-11/16"Minimum Height: 28-11/16"Maximum Height: 88-11/16"Width: 17-11/16"Product Weight: 12.0 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Height: 5/16"Canopy Width: 4-5/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 350Watts Per Bulb: 3.5 wattsWattage: 3.5 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 30,000 Aged Brass / Transparent Smoke / 2700K