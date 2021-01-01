Tech Lighting 700TDMINAP7C-LED922 Mina 7 Light 15-3/32" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant with a Clear Outer and Inner Etched Glass Spheres - 2200K - Black

Tech Lighting 700TDMINAP7C-LED922 Mina 7 Light 15-3/32" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant with a Clear Outer and Inner Etched Glass Spheres - 2200K An elegant sphere of pure optic crystal is laser etched to create a mysterious yet beautiful orb floating within. When illuminated by the downward-firing LED hidden within the socket, the Mina pendant light from Tech Lighting’s inner orb glows brilliantly while the fixture provides a bounty of task light on surfaces below.7 Light Fixture, product imagery shows single lightFeaturesDimmable with low-voltage electronic dimmerComes with (7) 6 foot field cuttable cloth cordsMounts to either a 4" square electrical box with round plaster ring or an octagon electrical boxComes with clear outer crystal and laser etched inner glass globe shadesETL rated for damp locationsCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-19/32"Minimum Height: 9-5/16"Maximum Height: 153-5/16"Width: 15-3/32"Product Weight: 37.8 lbsCord Length: 144"Shade Height: 7-19/32"Shade Diameter: 5"Canopy Height: 1-11/16"Canopy Width: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 7Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 9 wattsWattage: 63 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2200KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25000Lumens: 1400 Black / Black Cord