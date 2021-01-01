Tech Lighting 700TDMINAP1C-LED930 Mina Single Light 5" Wide LED Pendant with a Clear Outer and Inner Etched Glass Spheres - 3000K Satin Nickel / Black

Tech Lighting 700TDMINAP1C-LED930 Mina Single Light 5" Wide LED Pendant with a Clear Outer and Inner Etched Glass Spheres - 3000K An elegant sphere of pure optic crystal is laser etched to create a mysterious yet beautiful orb floating within. When illuminated by the downward-firing LED hidden within the socket, the Mina pendant light from Tech Lighting’s inner orb glows brilliantly while the fixture provides a bounty of task light on surfaces below.FeaturesDimmable with low-voltage electronic dimmerComes with 6 foot field cuttable cloth cordMounts to either a 4" square electrical box with round plaster ring or an octagon electrical boxComes with clear outer crystal and laser etched inner glass globe shadesETL rated for damp locationsCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-19/32"Minimum Height: 8-3/32"Maximum Height: 152-3/32"Width: 5"Product Weight: 5.4 lbsCord Length: 144"Shade Height: 7-19/32"Shade Diameter: 5"Canopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 9 wattsWattage: 9 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25000Lumens: 200 Satin Nickel / Black Cord