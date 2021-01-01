From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700TDISLAA Isla Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant with Amber Glass Shade Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700TDISLAA Isla Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant with Amber Glass Shade FeaturesSeedy hand blown amber glass shadeMetal constructionDimmableSloped ceiling compatible72" of field-cuttable suspension cable included(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredVintage Edison bulbs recommended to complete lookETL rated for damp locationsCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered under Tech Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 8-11/16"Width: 9-13/16"Depth: 9-13/16"Product Weight: 3 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Height: 3/8"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Canopy Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Antique Bronze