Tech Lighting 700TDHTCP25-LEDLO9 Hutch Single Light 13" Wide Line-Voltage Suspension LED Pendant with a Stamped Metal Shade Matte Black / 2700K Indoor

Tech Lighting 700TDHTCP25-LEDLO9 Hutch Single Light 13" Wide Line-Voltage Suspension LED Pendant with a Stamped Metal Shade The Hutch LED pendant light from Tech Lighting features clean modern lines. To ensure proper light scaling for both residential lighting applications such as kitchen island lighting or dining room lighting, as well as commercial lighting applications such as hospitality lighting or hallway lighting, the Hutch pendant light includes the choice of high output and low output LED modules.Features:Designed by Sean LavinComes with a stamped metal shade25 degree beam spreadFully dimmable LED lamping options to create the desired ambianceThese fixtures are intended to be installed utilizing NEC compliant junction boxesMounts to either a 4" square electrical box with round plaster ring or an octagon electrical boxIncludes (1) 18 Watt Integrated LED bulbComes with 60" of variable rigid stemSuitable for damp locationsConstructed of metal - providing years of reliable performanceCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year limited warrantyProduct Dimensions:Height: 17"Width: 13"Product Weight: 10.3 lbsCanopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5.3"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 18Wattage: 18Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Lumens: 1392Average Hours: 25000 Matte Black / 2700K