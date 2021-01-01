From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700TDEXOP62430-LED9 Exo 6-1/8" Tall Integrated LED Mini Pendant with 24" Stem 30 Degree Optics Black / Gold Haze / 3000K Indoor
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700TDEXOP62430-LED9 Exo 6-1/8" Tall Integrated LED Mini Pendant with 24" Stem, 30 Degree Optics FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinTool-free adjustable beam spreadRectangular metal shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with low-voltage electronic, triac, or 0-10v dimmerETL rated for damp locationsCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantComes with a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6-1/8"Maximum Height: 33"Width: 5-3/16"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsBeam Spread: 30°Shade Height: 6-1/8"Shade Width: 5-3/16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1047Wattage: 14 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, or 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Black / Gold Haze / 3000K