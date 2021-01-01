From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700TDALVPMC11Y-LED930 Alva 11 Light 4" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant with Gray Cord - 3000K Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Tech Lighting 700TDALVPMC11Y-LED930 Alva 11 Light 4" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant with Gray Cord - 3000K FeaturesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable Gray 144" cord includedETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 7-1/8"Minimum Height: 13-5/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 151-5/8"Width: 3-5/8"Depth: 3-5/8"Product Weight: 44 lbsCord Length: 144"Wire Length: 144"Canopy Height: 1-11/16"Canopy Width: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1485Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 9 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 11Average Hours: 50000 Black