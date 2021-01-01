From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700TDALIGP Alina Grande 9" Wide Single Light Pendant Steel Blue Shade with Satin Nickel Finish Indoor Lighting Pendants
Tech Lighting 700TDALIGP Alina Grande 9" Wide Single Light Pendant This elegant, large scale Alina Grande pendant light from Tech Lighting is masterfully hand-blown to feature a beautiful clear draw at the crown of the ample, flowing teardrop silhouette.Features:Designed by Sean LavinIncludes single 53 Watt Medium (E26) incandescent bulbETL listed for installation in damp locationsMaximum hanging height up to 72"Product Dimensions:Height: 12"Width: 8.5"Product Weight: 7.5 lbsElectrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentWatts Per Bulb: 53Wattage: 53Voltage: 120vLED: NoLumens: 800 Steel Blue Shade with Satin Nickel Finish