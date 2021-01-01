From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700SPRGF-LED927 Spur 45 Light 41" Wide LED Chandelier Matte Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Tech Lighting 700SPRGF-LED927 Spur 45 Light 41" Wide LED Chandelier Features10 feet of field cuttable cordSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 43-3/16"Minimum Height: 56"Maximum Hanging Height: 104"Width: 41-1/8"Depth: 41-1/8"Product Weight: 16 lbsWire Length: 72"Canopy Height: 4-7/8"Canopy Width: 5-3/16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 4113Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 117 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 45 Matte Black