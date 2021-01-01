From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700SPRF-LED9 Spur 25 Light 37-3/8" Wide Integrated LED Abstract Chandelier Satin Nickel / 2700K Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Tech Lighting 700SPRF-LED9 Spur 25 Light 37-3/8" Wide Integrated LED Abstract Chandelier FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinGlare-free frosted glass flute shades diffuse lighting to a gentle glowCrafted from metalIntegrated LED lightingIncludes 60" of variable rigid stemsSloped ceiling compatible up to 43 degrees of slopeDimmable with low-voltage electronic dimmerETL rated for damp locationsComes with a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 37-13/16"Maximum Height: 98"Width: 37-3/8"Product Weight: 5.9 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 25Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 2285Wattage: 65 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25,000 Satin Nickel / 2700K