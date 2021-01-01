From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700SDNMPR1-LED9 Sedona 4 Light 24-1/2" Wide LED Chandelier with Glass Globe Shades Satin Nickel / Smoke Shade / 2700K Indoor Lighting
Tech Lighting 700SDNMPR1-LED9 Sedona 4 Light 24-1/2" Wide LED Chandelier with Glass Globe Shades FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinComes with 1 foot of field cuttable cordDimmable with LED compatible or triac dimmerMounts to a 4" square electrical box or an octagonal electrical box (not included)Made of durable metalsComes with glass globe shadesComes with (2) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsIncludes (4) 3.5 watt Medium (E26) LED bulbs ETL rated for damp locationsCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 89"Minimum Height: 27-1/2"Maximum Height: 89"Width: 24-1/2"Product Weight: 7.5 lbsShade Height: 6-13/32"Shade Diameter: 24-1/2"Canopy Height: 1-3/16"Canopy Width: 4-5/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Type: LEDBulb Shape: T14Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 3.5 wattsWattage: 14 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2200KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25000Lumens: 300 Satin Nickel / Smoke Shade / 2700K