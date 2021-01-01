From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700PRTKLE43-LED927 Klee 44" Tall LED Arc Floor Lamp Natural Brass / Marble Lamps Floor Lamps
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700PRTKLE43-LED927 Klee 44" Tall LED Arc Floor Lamp FeaturesKlee 43 Floor Lamp features a minimalist design with clean, geometric linesFeatures integrated LED and a thin acrylic panel of light guide technology providing a generous amount of illuminationConstructed from aluminumIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via integrated 3-step touch dimmer3 Way switchETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 44"Width: 18"Depth: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 13 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1075Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 10.1 wattsVoltage: 120 and 240 volts Natural Brass / Marble