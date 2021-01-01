From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700PRTDES46-LED927 Dessau 46" Tall LED Arc Floor Lamp Nightshade Black Lamps Floor Lamps
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700PRTDES46-LED927 Dessau 46" Tall LED Arc Floor Lamp FeaturesInspired by the traditional pharmacy lamp and updated with a modern design housing a slim recessed panel of integrated LED lightsConstructed from aluminumIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via integrated 3-step touch dimmer3 Way switchETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 46"Width: 14"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 430Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 10.7 wattsVoltage: 120 and 240 volts Nightshade Black