Tech Lighting
Tech Lighting 700OWVOT88DOUNVSSP Voto 8" LED Downlight Outdoor Wall Sconce with Surge Protection Charcoal / 2700K Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Tech Lighting 700OWVOT88DOUNVSSP Voto 8" LED Downlight Outdoor Wall Sconce with Surge Protection FeaturesUniversal 120-277 volt driver with integral transient surge protection at 2.5KVResistant to dust and water - IP65 RatedMarine-grade powder coat finish over die-cast aluminum constructionStainless steel mounting hardwareIntegrated LED lightingDesigned for commercial or residential use0-10 or ELV dimmingETL rated for wet locationsDark sky compliantCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-5/16"Width: 6-11/16"Extension: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 9.6 lbsBackplate Height: 8-5/16"Backplate Width: 6-11/16"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 14.2 wattsLumens: 672Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 70000Voltage: 120 / 277 volts Charcoal / 2700K