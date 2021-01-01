From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700OWTUR818CUNVSSP Turbo Single Light 18" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Surge Protection Charcoal / 3000K Outdoor Lighting Wall
Tech Lighting 700OWTUR818CUNVSSP Turbo Single Light 18" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Surge Protection FeaturesUniversal 120-277 volt driver with integral transient surge protection at 2.5KVResistant to dust and water - IP65 RatedBackplate can be adjusted to three height positionsMarine-grade powder coat finish over die-cast aluminum constructionStainless steel mounting hardwareIntegrated LED lighting40° beam spreadDesigned for commercial or residential use0-10 or ELV dimmingETL rated for wet locationsDark sky compliantCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18"Width: 6-1/2"Extension: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 8.5 lbsBackplate Height: 6-3/8"Backplate Width: 5-5/8"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 16 wattsLumens: 598Color Temperature: 3000K or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 70000Voltage: 120 / 277 volts Charcoal / 3000K