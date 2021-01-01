From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700OWTEG818WWCUDUNVPC Tegel 18" Tall 36° Up / 36° Down LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Button Photocontrol Black / 2700K Outdoor Lighting
Tech Lighting 700OWTEG818WWCUDUNVPC Tegel 18" Tall 36 Up / 36 Down LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Button Photocontrol FeaturesUniversal 120-277 volt driver with integral transient surge protection at 2.5KVResistant to dust and water - IP65 RatedMarine-grade powder coat finish over die-cast aluminum constructionStainless steel mounting hardwareIntegrated LED lighting36° beam spreadDesigned for commercial or residential use0-10 or ELV dimmingDusk-to-dawn button photocell automatically turns lights on at dusk and off at dawnETL rated for wet locationsDark sky compliantMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18"Width: 5"Extension: 5-5/8"Product Weight: 8 lbsWire Length: 8"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 5/8"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 29.9 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 2Lumens: 2419Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 70000Voltage: 120 / 277 volts Black / 2700K