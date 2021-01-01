Tech Lighting 700OWTEG812DOUNV Tegel Single Light 12" High Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Bronze / 4000K / 10° Narrow Outdoor Lighting Wall

Tech Lighting 700OWTEG812DOUNV Tegel Single Light 12" High Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Subtle, understated modern design characterizes Tegel outdoor LED wall sconces. Providing well-controlled up and down lighting, Tegel wall sconces provide accent and ambient illumination with a choice of 10 degree or 36 degree optic beam spreads.FeaturesMultiple beam spread optionsIntended to be installed utilizing NEC compliant junction boxesMarine-Grade, corrosion-resistant finishIP65 rated to ensure compliance to international commercial standards for water and dirt resistance in most severe outdoor applicationsVoltage: Universal 120 or 277 voltsDesigned for commercial or residential useConstructed of aluminum - providing years of reliable performanceComes with impact-resistant, UV stabilized frosted acrylic lensIncludes 15.6 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Built-in photocell will automatically turn the light on when it's darkETL rated for wet locationsFixture is dark sky compliantCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 5"Depth: 5-5/8"Extension: 5-5/8"Product Weight: 6.6 lbsWire Length: 8"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 5/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 15.6 wattsWattage: 15.6 wattsVoltage: 120 volts or 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3000K or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 70000Beam Spread: 10°Lumens: 1212 Bronze / 4000K / 10° Narrow